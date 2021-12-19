Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

