Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Update

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.