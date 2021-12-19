Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Update

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
