General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. General Mills also reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

