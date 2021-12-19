GH Research PLC’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) Lock-Up Period To End on December 22nd

GH Research’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. GH Research had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth about $559,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

