Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.