Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

