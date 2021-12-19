Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,391 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

