Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

