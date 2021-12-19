Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $192.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

