Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 14,131,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,249. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

