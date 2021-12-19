Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 14,131,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,249. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.