Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,030 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $551,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96.

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $273.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.52. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,043.45, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.