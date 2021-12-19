Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.