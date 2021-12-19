Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

