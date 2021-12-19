Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 542,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

