Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $141.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83.

