Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 491.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

