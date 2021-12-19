Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,100 ($40.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £238.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. Goodwin has a twelve month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,534.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,264.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

In other Goodwin news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.57), for a total transaction of £298,332 ($394,254.00). Also, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($46.25), for a total value of £347,200 ($458,834.41).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

