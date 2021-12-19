Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $130.90

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.90, but opened at $134.33. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 397 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.88, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
