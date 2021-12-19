Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $130.90

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.90, but opened at $134.33. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 397 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.88, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

