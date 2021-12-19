Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

