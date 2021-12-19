Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDLNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 878,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

