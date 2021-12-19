Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

