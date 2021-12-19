Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

