Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.
NYSE:TV opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
