GWM Advisors LLC Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,737.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

