GWM Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376,992 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after buying an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $242.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.