GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $615.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.80, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

