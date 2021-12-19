Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 13,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

