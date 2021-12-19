Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

COST stock opened at $547.61 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

