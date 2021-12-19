Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

