Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,103 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.