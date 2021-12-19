Halving Coin (HALV) Tops One Day Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.20 or 0.08316491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.71 or 0.99920523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

