Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $11,869,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

