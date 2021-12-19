Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.