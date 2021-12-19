Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.40 and its 200-day moving average is $345.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

