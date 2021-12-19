Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average of $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

