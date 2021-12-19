Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 704,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.73, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

