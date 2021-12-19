Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $260,000 in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $21.13 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.25 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

