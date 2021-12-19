Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.