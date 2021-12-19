Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.