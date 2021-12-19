Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $4.89 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00010371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $93.51 million and approximately $910,553.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,137.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.31 or 0.08331591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00324539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.00920640 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00074248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00262921 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 19,127,811 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

