Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Issue $0.63 Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.627 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

