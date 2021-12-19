Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.29

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.29 and traded as low as $88.84. Heineken shares last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 4,255 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

