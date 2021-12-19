Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

