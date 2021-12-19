Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Hercules Capital worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 410,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

