Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 680,997 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.20.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

