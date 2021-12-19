Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

