Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.3%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 103,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,850,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

