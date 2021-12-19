Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $130.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

