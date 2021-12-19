HLS Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLS. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.69 and a 1 year high of C$21.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.56 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.15%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

