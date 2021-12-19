HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.88

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $24.88. HMN Financial shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 2,109 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.14.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

