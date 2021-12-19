Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 432.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

